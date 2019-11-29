WENATCHEE — Two Wenatchee men were arrested Thursday after a resident reported them breaking into his home.
Abel H. Jackson, 45, and Richard T. Summers, 36, were each booked into the Chelan County jail on one count of residential burglary. Jackson was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Wenatchee Police Cpl. Seth Buhler said the homeowner initially reported a burglary Wednesday evening on the 1800 block of Fifth Street.
Then on Thursday afternoon, the homeowner and a neighbor reported that the suspects’ vehicle was back in the driveway and the suspects were breaking into the home, Buhler said. Officers responded and detained the suspects at the scene.
Buhler said the suspects knocked down the back gate, broke a lock on the shed and took items, but he wasn’t sure what items were taken. He said the suspects also took a screen off the home’s back window, but he wasn’t sure whether they entered the home.
The Dodge pickup the suspects were in was seized for police to search, Buhler said.