WENATCHEE — A Moses Lake man was arrested Monday in the theft of eight firearms from a Cashmere home in October.
Scott Joseph Paul, 41, is accused with Cameron Michael Darnell, 28, of breaking into a home Oct. 9 on North Dryden Road and stealing firearms, firearms accessories and hunting equipment.
The alleged victim reported $9,000 worth of firearms, firearms accessories and hunting equipment were stolen, according to Chelan County Superior Court documents.
Paul was charged Nov. 1 in Chelan County Superior Court with first-degree burglary, first-degree theft and eight counts of theft of a firearm. Paul was arrested Monday after appearing in Douglas County Superior Court to face charges in a separate break-in.
Paul was scheduled to make a preliminary appearance Tuesday in Chelan County Superior Court. He’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
Darnell was charged Oct. 29 with first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, eight counts of theft of a firearm and eight counts of possession of a stolen firearm. He’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
In Douglas County, Paul is charged with one count of residential burglary after he and another man allegedly broke into a Rock Island home on Oct. 3, breaking a door.