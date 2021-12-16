WENATCHEE — Wenatchee’s city limits may soon be inching out a bit due to two annexation petitions.
The two petitions cover areas on Melody Lane, North Western Avenue and McKittrick Street. Combined, the properties in the the two petitions will add a little more than 10 acres to the city.
Annexation would mean those properties would haves access to city facilities and services like sewer and police.
The Wenatchee City Council last week approved the two petitions from property owners who want to be a part of the city. Those applicants will be able to circulate their petitions to the other property owners within the annexation area. The petition must then be signed by property owners representing at least 60% of the assessed value in the proposed annexation area.
To initiate annexation proceedings under the direct petition method, property owners must submit a petition with signatures representing just 10% of the assessed value in the area they propose. After the city council decides to allow the process to continue, the proponents must gather signatures representing 60% of the assessed value.
Once the applicants return their petitions to the city, they are sent to the Chelan County Assessor’s office for review. If the assessor’s office certifies the petition, the city council will set a public hearing date on the annexation and eventually vote on a resolution.
The first petition was submitted by JAB Investors LLC. The annexation area covers 5.11 acres and includes four separate properties, including Grace City Church on Melody Lane.
The second petition was submitted by Brian Fair of Fair Properties. Fair owns a property at 1697 N. Western Ave. Upon reviewing the petition, city staff decided it would make sense to include four adjacent properties in the annexation, including Western Mini Storage. All of the property owners were amenable to being annexed, according to a city staff report.
Combined, the second petition's properties cover 5.17 acres. Because the total assessed value of the area is over $2 million, the Chelan County Boundary Review Board will likely review the annexation.
The board has 45 days after receiving notice that the city has passed a resolution regarding an annexation to invoke jurisdiction. If the board does so, it has 120 days to accept, reject or modify the annexation. After the board either approves a boundary or lets 45 days pass without any action, the council may pass an ordinance.
City Senior Planner Matt Parsons said the city has not done any pre-application meetings for any of the properties in the proposed annexation areas, which is a step many applicants take during their design process.