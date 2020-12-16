MALOTT — One woman's stop at the Malott post office led to a pursuit and arrest of two people who allegedly attempted to steal her car on Tuesday.
A report first came in about the stolen 2007 Dodge Caliber at 12:12 p.m., said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley. Washington State Patrol then spotted the car on the road at about 12:30 p.m.
Driver Amanda Garcia, 30, and Adam White, 26, headed down State Route 17 while attempting to evade State Patrol troopers, he said. The two Malott residents reached speeds up to 80 mph before getting the vehicle stuck in mud and running away on foot.
Responding troopers apprehended Garcia and White shortly after they set out on foot, he said. The pursuit lasted roughly five minutes and no one was injured.
Deputies booked both into the Okanogan County Jail for resisting arrest and theft of an automobile, he said. Garcia was also charged with attempting to elude. The stolen car was returned to its owner without damage, he said.
Hawley said leaving the car running unattended and unsecured created an opportunity for it to be stolen.