WENATCHEE — Two men have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 36-year-old Yakima man.
Wenatchee police detectives believe Shane Earl Hagen, 47, of Wenatchee and Brendyn Cain Ripper, 25, of East Wenatchee killed Jesus Manuel Garcia Wednesday on the 600 block of Idaho Street, the department said Monday in a news release.
Hagen and Ripper were booked over the weekend into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on suspicion of second-degree murder.
Police responded at 3:20 p.m. to the scene after reports of shots fired and found Garcia wounded at the apartment, the release said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hagen was apparently shot during a gunfight. While still at the scene, police learned that Hagen went to Central Washington Hospital about 3:45 p.m., claiming he’d accidentally shot himself in the leg, and underwent surgery, the release said.
Officers suspected Hagen’s wound was related to the Idaho Street shooting. Hospital video showed Hagen being dropped off at the hospital by a car, the release said. Video showed Ripper in the vehicle, as well.
Hagen declined to speak with police at the hospital. He was jailed Saturday after he was cleared to leave the hospital.
Security video from the scene of the shooting showed Hagen was at the apartment with Ripper. He turned himself into police Sunday.
Hagen and Ripper are scheduled to make a preliminary appearance Monday afternoon in Chelan County Superior Court.
The shooting remains under investigation. Capt. Edgar Reinfeld declined to say who detectives suspect fired the shots that killed Garcia.
As for what prompted the shooting, he said, “I think we have a pretty good idea at this point, but it’s not completely clear.”
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Det. Donny Graves at 888-4256 or dgraves@wenatcheewa.gov in reference to case number 20W17625.