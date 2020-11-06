WENATCHEE — Two King County men are in custody after a pursuit that began in the Wenatchee Valley and ended near Quincy.
The pursuit began Thursday night when Wenatchee officers attempted to pull over a 2006 Toyota Highlander that was reported stolen from King County, said Wenatchee Capt. Brian Chance. The chase started about 10 p.m.
The chase passed through East Wenatchee and Douglas County before an East Wenatchee patrol car pushed the Highlander and caused it to spin out and stop in the area of White Trail Road and Highway 28, Chance said.
Officers found a large amount of marijuana in the vehicle, Chance said.
They arrested the driver, 19-year-old Lauriano Hanson of Kent, and 30-year-old passenger Joel Echon of Seattle, on suspicion of traffic and drug offenses.
A female passenger was not arrested. No one was injured.