NCW — Two bear-versus-car highway accidents occurred within 24 hours of each other in North Central Washington, leading to the death of both bears. No drivers were injured.
The first accident happened Monday just after 4 p.m. when a driver on Highway 2 struck a bear near milepost 87, south of Lake Wenatchee, said Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant, an agency spokesman.
State Department of Fish and Wildlife workers euthanized the bear at the scene of the crash, he said. The driver, an 18-year-old from Everett, had their 2014 Lexus sedan towed.
The second accident happened on Tuesday at about 9:10 a.m. when a driver hit a bear while on Highway 20 near milepost 227, east of Okanogan, Bryant said. Fish and Wildlife found the injured bear down by a guard rail, barely able to move, before choosing to put it down.
The driver, a 51-year-old from Anacortes, was in a 2018 Lincoln Navigator when they hit the bear, he said. Their car was towed after the crash.