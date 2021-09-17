EAST WENATCHEE — Two 12-year-old boys were arrested Thursday for allegedly bringing an airsoft gun and a knife to Sterling Intermediate School earlier this week.
An investigation was prompted Thursday after a witness told a school official that on Monday or Tuesday one of the boys showed them a gun inside a backpack, East Wenatchee police wrote in a probable cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Superior Court. Witnesses told the official the other boy brought a knife to school.
In a conversation with one boy, the official found inside his backpack a list of student names on a paper apparently titled “Target” and another paper with “Plan” written on it and a meeting time, the affidavit said.
Officers later recovered a 5-inch fixed-blade knife and an airsoft replica handgun at the home of one boy, East Wenatchee police said Friday in a news release.
In an interview with one boy and his mother, the boy apologized to the school official for bringing a gun to school, the affidavit said. The other boy, who police believe had the knife, said in an interview with the school official that he brought it to show people.
Police were not able to interview the boys because they asked for attorneys, said Sgt. James Marshall. He noted the boys are friends.
The boys were arrested on suspicion of possession of dangerous weapons on school grounds and booked into the Chelan County Juvenile Center. Both were "emergency expelled" from the school, according to Spencer Taylor, the district's executive director of elementary education. The emergency expulsion lasts 10 days while administrators and detectives investigate the case.
"Once the investigation is completed it will change to a suspension (certain amount of days) or expulsion which is a long term removal from school," Taylor said in an email.
Police say they have no indication of any ongoing threats or public safety concerns related to the incident.
In a Facebook post, the Eastmont School District wrote, "We also want to remind staff and parents to talk with their students about the importance of 'saying something when they see or hear something.' This incident further reinforces the importance of all of us (students, parents, schools and the community) working together."
