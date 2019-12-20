WENATCHEE — A woman and man were jailed Friday morning after they allegedly forged a $1,000 pull tab at a Wenatchee tavern.
Police believe Amy Jo Long, 36, and Thomas David Redwine, 36, altered a winning $25 pull tab from Joe’s Log Cabin to appear as a $1,000 winner and cashed it Thursday, according to Chelan County Superior Court documents.
Pull tabs are small gambling cards with a tab that can be removed to show symbols. Prizes are awarded for matching symbols.
Long, Redwine and a third, unidentified male each ordered $20 worth of pull tabs and then Long claimed a $1,000 winner, the documents said.
Long allegedly used an alias when cashing the pull tab — something a tavern employee noticed after discovering Long left without the debit card she used to buy drinks. The name on the card was Amy Jo Long, the documents said.
The employee told police she suspects Redwine bought the $25 winner earlier in the week and then returned with Long on Thursday with the tab forged to read $1,000, the documents said.
Long and Redwine were arrested early Friday morning at a hotel on the 1600 block of North Wenatchee Avenue after police were called to investigate a disturbance in their room. Redwine was reportedly holding a label maker when he opened the door, the affidavit said.
Long was arrested on suspicion of second-degree identity theft, forgery and second-degree theft. Redwine was arrested on suspicion of second-degree theft. They’re being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.