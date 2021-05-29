MANSON — Medical crews airlifted two campers to Harborview Medical Center after their trailer caught fire early Saturday morning north of Manson.
Chelan County Fire District 5 received a report of a fire and explosions above Wapato and Roses lakes just before 2 a.m., according to a Fire District news release. Arriving crews found a trailer, car and nearby brush on fire.
Both campers in the trailer sustained burns while escaping the fire, according to the release.
Crews contained the fire to under one acre, according to the release. The fire district believes the fire started inside the trailer.