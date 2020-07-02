WENATCHEE — A 23-year-old Wenatchee man was arrested Wednesday after fleeing police and wrecking a vehicle in late May.
A deputy with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office on May 24 attempted to pull over a 2004 Toyota Camry allegedly driven by Andrew “Cartoon” Morrow because the car’s tail lights were off, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
The Camry's driver reportedly ignored the deputy and drove away at a high speed. The Camry headed west on Ninth Street in Wenatchee to Emerson Street, through a stop sign at Fifth Street before crashing into a parked car, the affidavit said.
Morrow allegedly fled the scene after the crash, but the owner of the Camry, Kevin P. McLean, was riding as a passenger and suffered an apparent broken neck, the affidavit said. He told police Morrow didn’t have permission to drive the vehicle and that Morrow started the car without using keys.
McLean, 64, told police officers at the scene he knew the driver only by his street name, “Cartoon,” though he later learned his name to be Andrew Morrow. He relayed the information to police, the affidavit said.
Morrow was arrested Wednesday and is being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center. He is charged with vehicular assault, attempting to elude, felony hit and run, misdemeanor hit and run, second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and making or possessing motor vehicle theft tools.
Morrow was scheduled to make a preliminary appearance Thursday in superior court.
Deputies seized a bag carried by McLean and during a search a few days later found a pipe that tested positive for methamphetamine. He was charged June 10 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine. He is out of custody and is to be arraigned July 27.
Morrow in 2017 was sentenced to eight months in jail after he pleaded guilty to second-degree assault. He and at least one other man were accused of badly injuring a 20-year-old man in a hotel room.