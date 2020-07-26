LEAVENWORTH — Two teens were rescued Saturday after getting stuck 100 feet up a rock wall while free-climbing near Leavenworth.
Chelan County's Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call of two stuck climbers at 12:07 p.m. Saturday. The rock face was on Forest Service Road 7510, just off Chumstick Highway, about 4 miles north of Leavenworth.
An 18-year-old female and a 17-year-old male were attempting to free-climb the wall without ropes and found themselves in a place where they couldn't go up or down, said Dep. Mike Morrison, who was involved in the rescue.
When deputies arrived one had found part of a ledge to stand on, but both reported their arms were tired from hanging onto the rock, Morrison said.
One deputy repelled down to them while others set up a rope system to lower the climbers down, Morrison said. They were brought down without incident.
They didn't have serious injuries and declined to be checked over by medical staff, Morrison said.