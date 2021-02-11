Updated, 8:30 p.m. Thursday:
WENATCHEE — Two are dead and one is in critical condition after a car crashed into a barbershop Thursday evening.
The accident took place around 6:30 p.m. at the corner of Chelan Avenue and Second Street, said Capt. Edgar Reinfeld with the Wenatchee Police Department.
Second Street is expected to be closed the remainder of the night between Chelan and Pennsylvania and Buchanan avenues, Reinfeld said.
As of 8 p.m., the intersection of Chelan and Second remained closed and the entire vehicle, a white Toyota van or SUV, was still inside the building.