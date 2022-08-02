Purchase Access

Aerial view of current Chelan County PUD headquarters

An aerial view of the 7.6-acre Chelan County PUD headquarters complex at the corner of Fifth Street and North Wenatchee Avenue, taken May 31, 2016. 

WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD commissioners on Monday officially shortlisted two developers for the Fifth Street Redevelopment project.

GTS Development LLC, Avara Construction and Graham Baba Architects and Steinhauer Properties were chosen for the 7.5-acre Wenatchee Avenue site. 

Download PDF GTS, Avara, Graham Baba | Concept illustration (copy)
GTS Development LLC, Avara Construction and Graham Baba Architects' concept is shown.
Download PDF Steinhauer Properties
Steinhauer Properties proposal is shown.


Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton

