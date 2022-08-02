The two emerged as the top picks from an advisory committee, with the highest scores out of 224 — 165 and 145 respectively — and were recommended to commissioners in June. A final selection is expected in the fall.
The two were chosen for several reasons including: having plans for a YMCA, better circulation through the site from Fifth Street to the south, incorporating "community vision" goals and objectives, and having a "big picture" for downtown.
Sadie Bee LLC and Ben Paine and Equity Capital Inc. and Kidder Mathews received 91 and 78 respectively, and did not move forward in the process.
“It's been a great process to go through and evaluating what comes after Chelan PUD on this site,” said Dan Frazier, PUD director of shared services, of the land and buildings the PUD will leave in 2023 for its new Olds Station headquarters.
“I do want to recognize that this has been a great group effort,” he continued. "So when we talk about the recommendation made to the board, it's really the recommendation of that group. A lot of work went into this process."
Frazier also mentioned feedback from the public was taken into consideration, including emails and comments at a previous PUD meeting.
“In general, the comments were good … What could be on this site and how could this be a positive for Wenatchee and the downtown area?,” he said. “Most of the things proposed were complementary to downtown and not in competition with what's downtown so that was very important as we went through this process.”
Frazier also said vehicular circulation was important for the site, as it is about a block and a half wide, and the top proposers included that.
There were questions, however, on the lack of details provided by the proposers, such as how a seven-story building would look downtown, Frazier said.
“Some of it was very vague in terms of what kind of architecture we're looking at,” he said. “Nice, big blocks of buildings but no detail. … So definitely more contextual details, more renderings.”
Another concern was phasing.
“There's a concern about having the property sit for any length of time,” he said. “You don't want this to be somewhat eyesore or nothing happening on the site. So how would the developers phase and schedule that work?”
He added some of the proposers’ ideas sounded good, but he and others weren’t sure how feasible they were. The economic scene in the past few months, since proposals were submitted, changed, he said.
Additionally, the committee had questions in plans with redundancy, like more than 300,000 square feet of office space proposed by GTS. Frazier said he and others wondered whether that would change the proposals.
Frazier said the committee wanted to ensure the developers were reaching out to concerned stakeholders, such as the Music Theatre of Wenatchee and the YMCA, to include them in the development. MTOW wants to buy the adjacent parking lot and the connecting PUD fish and wildlife building. The YMCA wants to move from its current location at 217 Orondo Ave. to the site.
“I really appreciate our partners that have been helping us move this project forward,” said Steve McKenna, PUD commissioner. “You know, as we vacate, everybody has a stake in this; everybody wants what's best for Wenatchee. So I appreciate all the efforts of our different organizations and partners, and feedback from the community.”
