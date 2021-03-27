EAST WENATCHEE — A Monroe man was charged with vehicular assault and driving under the influence after a Saturday morning crash that left another driver hospitalized, the Washington State Patrol said.
Bryan Thompson, 37, was driving westbound on SR 2 when he allegedly failed to obey a traffic control device and struck another vehicle in the intersection at 1:43 a.m. Saturday, according to a State Patrol news release.
The driver of the second vehicle, 27-year-old Daniela Avila of Orondo, was ejected and both vehicles came to a rest in the intersection, according to the release.
She suffered fractures to two vertebrae and a rib, Trooper John Bryant said Saturday. Thompson's sternum was fractured in the crash, he said.
Both were transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. Their conditions weren't immediately available Saturday.