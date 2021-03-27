EAST WENATCHEE — A Monroe man was charged with vehicular assault and driving under the influence after a Saturday morning crash that left another driver hospitalized, the Washington State Patrol said.

Bryan Thompson, 37, was driving westbound on SR 2 when he allegedly failed to obey a traffic control device and struck another vehicle in the intersection at 1:43 a.m. Saturday, according to a State Patrol news release. 

The driver of the second vehicle, 27-year-old Daniela Avila of Orondo, was ejected and both vehicles came to a rest in the intersection, according to the release. 

She suffered fractures to two vertebrae and a rib, Trooper John Bryant said Saturday. Thompson's sternum was fractured in the crash, he said. 

Both were transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. Their conditions weren't immediately available Saturday. 

Join the online forum

Reilly Kneedler: 661-5213

kneedler@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @reillykneedler