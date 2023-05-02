WENATCHEE — Two Chelan County inmates charged in separate homicides are accused of attempting to kill a corrections deputy on Monday.

Police say inmates Benito Eduardo Licea and Javier “Puppet” Valdez attacked a guard and stabbed him with “improvised” weapons made from materials found inside the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.

Benito Eduardo Licea 425398 10.27.2020.jpg

Benito Eduardo Licea
Javier Valdex 371549 4.20.2022 (1).jpg

Javier Valdez


