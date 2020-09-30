WENATCHEE — Two Wenatchee men arrested Tuesday are suspected of selling cocaine and prescription drugs.
Officers with the Columbia River Drug Task Force on Tuesday served a search warrant at the apartment of José J. Tamayo Pantoja and Issac Anthony C.J. Miller where they found fentanyl, Xanax and cocaine, detectives wrote in a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
Fentanyl is a powerful painkiller and Xanax is prescribed to treat anxiety but commonly sold illegally as a recreational drug.
Authorities say Tamayo-Pantoja, 19, and a 16-year-old boy fled the scene when police arrived but were detained shortly after and brought back to the apartment located on the 1500 block of South Mission Street, the affidavit said.
Police found more than 100 pills of suspected fentanyl in a bedroom, about 50 Xanax pills and a baggie containing cocaine, the affidavit said.
During an interview with detectives, Miller, 21, denied the bedroom was his and denied involvement with the Xanax, but said he had acquired the fentanyl, the affidavit said.
Tamayo-Pantoja told detectives he sold cocaine for Miller and that Miller shared the bedroom with Tamayo-Pantoja and a 14-year-girl, the affidavit said.
Miller was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of fentanyl and Xanax with intent to deliver, as well as unlawful possession of cocaine.
Tamayo-Pantoja was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of fentanyl, Xanax and cocaine with intent to deliver.
Both are being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center and were expected to make preliminary appearances Wednesday afternoon in Superior Court.