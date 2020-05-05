LEAVENWORTH — Two Chelan County men were arrested Saturday for their alleged involvement in the purchase and sale of a pair of stolen mountain bikes.
The bikes were reported stolen April 30 from a home on the 1100 block of Sunitsch Canyon Road, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court. They were worth a combined value of $5,900.
Deputies received a tip that led them to the Lake Wenatchee area home of Lucas William Jensen.
Jensen, 26, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree theft, first-degree trafficking stolen property and second-degree criminal trespassing. He’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on $10,000 bail.
George E. Conner, 35, of Dryden was arrested on suspicion of first-degree possession of stolen property. He was released from custody after posting a $2,000 bond.
Deputies recovered the stolen bikes at Conner’s home.