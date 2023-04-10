Entiat River Road.JPG

Two people died Saturday in a motorcycle collision at about milepost 1 on Entiat River Road. This Google Maps photo shows the beginning of the road from Highway 97A. 

 Provided photo/Google Maps

ENTIAT — Two people died Saturday in a motorcycle collision on Entiat River Road.

At 8:18 p.m., Chelan County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a report of a motorcycle collision near milepost 1 of the Entiat River Road, according to a Chelan County news release Monday.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

