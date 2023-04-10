ENTIAT — Two people died Saturday in a motorcycle collision on Entiat River Road.
At 8:18 p.m., Chelan County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a report of a motorcycle collision near milepost 1 of the Entiat River Road, according to a Chelan County news release Monday.
Deputies in a preliminary investigation determined that the motorcycle and its two occupants — a 45-year-old male driver and a 34-year-old female passenger — were the only people involved. The speed of the motorcycle "may have been a factor" in the collision, the news release said.
The two people were identified as Charles D. Morris and Terra D. Hughes. Both individuals were residents of Chelan County.
Entiat Fire and Ballard Ambulance reported both occupants of the motorcycle were deceased, according to the news release. Entiat River Road was closed while Chelan County Sheriff's Office and state Patrol investigated the collision.
The identity of the motorcycle occupants is pending next of kin notification, the news release said.
This story was updated to include the identities of the motorcyclists.
