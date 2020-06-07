ORONDO — Two men died Sunday after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Orondo.
The collision occurred about four miles north of Orondo at 1:13 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.
Luis E. Florespinzon, 29, of an unknown city in Mexico, and Luis G. Leveronrodriguez, 31, of Seattle — who were in the same vehicle — died in the crash, according to a State Patrol news release.
Florespinzon was wearing a seatbelt, but Leveronrodriguez was not, according to the news release. Twelve people were injured, the release states. One person involved in the crash was in critical condition Tuesday morning at Central Washington Hospital, said Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant. The status of the other 11 people is unknown.
According to the news release:
Florespinzon was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Astro van southbound, when it crossed the centerline and struck a 2018 Ford F-150 on the driver side. It is not known why the van crossed the centerline.
The Ford F-150 was pulling a utility camp trailer and, when struck, the truck rolled and the utility trailer detached.
The Ford F-150 then collided with a 2019 GMC Sierra pulling a boat trailer with a 20-foot long boat. As a result of the collision, the boat detached from the trailer.
There were nine people in total in the Chevrolet Astro van, including the two deceased. Of the nine, only two were wearing seatbelts.
There were two people in the Ford F-150 truck and three people in the GMC Sierra, all of them were wearing seatbelts.
It is not known if alcohol or any substances contributed to the crash, Bryant said. The State Patrol is waiting back for the results of a toxicology report. It was a bright sunny day, but traffic was quite heavy for a Sunday, he said
Everyone was transported to Central Washington Hospital.
The cause of the crash was traveling over the centerline.