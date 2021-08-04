WENATCHEE — Two men involved in a December homicide in Wenatchee were sentenced to prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to manslaughter.
Brendyn Cain Ripper and Shane Earl Hagen on Dec. 23 entered a home on the 600 block of Idaho Street to retrieve items belonging to Hagen’s daughter and in a struggle 36-year-old Jesus Manuel Garcia was shot in the chest and killed.
Defense attorneys for Ripper and Hagen described the shooting as an act of self-defense.
Ripper, whom investigators believe fired the fatal shot, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter.
“At the end of the day, this was most definitely self-defense,” said Jason Wargin, attorney for Ripper.
Chelan County Superior Court Judge Travis Brandt sentenced Ripper, 26, to eight years in prison and 36 months of probation.
“I apologize for the way everything played out,” Ripper told Brandt.
Hagen, 47, filed an Alford plea and a Newton plea, which allowed him to plead guilty while still claiming innocence. Brandt sentenced him to 2.5 years in prison and 18 months of probation.
Hagen apologized for the “tragic” shooting and said, “Nobody intended for any of that stuff to happen.”
Hagen’s attorney, Robert Lloyd, said Garcia was threatening people at the Idaho Street home the night before, including pistol-whipping someone. Hagen’s daughter lived at the home and left out of fear, but returned with Hagen and Ripper to pick up her belongings.
Investigators believe Ripper, Hagen and Garcia were all armed with guns at the time of the shooting, said Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Valaas. Garcia was fatally shot in the chest and Hagen was shot in the leg. It’s not clear who shot Hagen.
“He went to rescue his daughter and all hell broke loose,” Lloyd said of Hagen.
Ripper and Hagen were initially charged with second-degree murder, second-degree assault and intimidating a witness, but Valaas said it would be difficult to prove at trial they intended to kill Garcia.
Valaas said Garcia’s mother was satisfied with the plea deals but wanted Ripper and Hagen to receive longer sentences.
Valaas, Ripper and Hagen agreed to the sentences. Brandt said the resolution was “reasonable” but, in noting that nothing will bring Garcia back to life, questioned the logic of their going to the home.
“I think a reasonable person would ask the question: why would you go over there when you know someone has a firearm? You’re kind of asking for trouble,” Brandt said to Hagen.
An earlier headline misstated the city where the shooting occurred.
