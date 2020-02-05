WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District is buying three new school buses this year, two of which will be dedicated to field and sports trips.
“Right now, we pull buses from the regular routes to go on trips,” Transportation Director Jennifer Lagadinos said. “With two buses dedicated to trips, we can keep the regular driver and the regular bus on the route to keep it consistent.”
The 84-passenger rear-engine Blue Bird trip buses have more horsepower and are equipped to handle freeways and mountain passes. Having dedicated trip buses has become an industry standard, Lagadinos said.
The two trip buses combined will cost $329,303. The third bus that will be replaced is a 31-passenger special education bus with a lift. It will cost $140,963.
The total cost for the buses is $470,266, which includes tax. The board approved the purchase at the Jan. 28 meeting.
The three-bus purchase is part of the ongoing replacement schedule to keep the district’s fleet on the state depreciation schedule which comes with funds to help offset costs of purchasing new buses. The district had budgeted $450,000 for bus purchases this year, which originally included one of the larger 84-passenger buses along with a conventional front-engine bus that seats 71 passengers and the smaller special education bus.
Lagadinos said the need this year was for the trip buses instead.
The additional funding will come from the general pupil transportation fund, said Larry Mayfield, the district’s finance director, which received a one-time influx of money from the state last year.
The district also will receive a state Department of Ecology grant of $35,000 for each of the old less eco-friendly buses, which then will be destroyed.