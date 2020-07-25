WENATCHEE — Firefighters rescued two men from an apartment building fire early Saturday morning.
Fire crews from Chelan County District 1 responded to a call of smoke coming from a three-unit apartment building in the 600 block of Orondo Avenue at 2:13 a.m., spokeswoman Kay McKellar said.
Crews arrived to smoke coming from the building and smoke alarms going off, she said. The entered the second floor of the building and brought out a man who was still in one of the units.
They returned to search the other second-floor unit and found another man who had not yet gotten out of the building.
Both men had taken in smoke but hadn't lost consciousness, McKellar said. They were given oxygen at the scene.
The resident of the third unit, which was on the lower floor, managed to get out of the building on their own.
Smoke damage rendered the two upstairs units unlivable and the Red Cross was called to relocate the residents, McKellar said. The downstairs unit was less damaged but the resident also chose to stay elsewhere for the night.
The fire was extinguished within two hours and crews cleared the scene at 4:50 a.m., McKellar said.
Most of the on-duty firefighters and volunteers from Chelan County Fire District 1 were still on scene at the Colockum Fire near Malaga so several off-duty firefighters responded to the structure fire, McKellar said.