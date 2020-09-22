WENATCHEE — Jan Theriault walked down a narrow hallway, then paused, taking a look at one of many artworks housed by the Two Rivers Art Gallery. Bills, he said, they keep coming in.
The Two Rivers Art Gallery in downtown Wenatchee reopened in July after having to close due to state-mandated COVID-19 rules.
Limited business since reopening has created financial uncertainty and Theriault, the gallery’s director, is unsure if Two Rivers will survive. Being gone for three months and having to pay bills without any income is not good, he said.
Some days the gallery only sees two new people stop by, said Theriault. “We’re lucky to see six people on any one day.”
In the past, the gallery has relied on sales made from art purchases to help cover its monthly rent. They also work as a not-for-profit, though still awaiting their 501c3 paperwork to be approved by the IRS as a nonprofit.
The gallery has finances to make it well into 2021, unless something changes, he said. After that, it is “hit or miss” what happens.
“Without generous people, art cannot survive, even in big cities,” he said.
Art is not being purchased due to many facing job layoffs and older customers are staying in because they do not want to be exposed to the virus, he said.
Russ Hepler, Two River Art Gallery board vice president, said this loss in business is a drastic change from pre-COVID sales. When Wenatchee used to have their monthly First Friday art walks, a day’s income could top $1,000.
Not having those First Fridays anymore “has really hurt us,” he said.
The gallery’s board discussed its finances at a Monday evening meeting. The group will study how limited First Friday events might be possible and how the community might become more involved in gallery events.
Hepler is focused on reaching a positive outcome. “There’s a reason for everything and maybe this is giving us a chance to restructure and think about where we want to be,” he said.
The biggest thing is that the gallery needs to attract more members and get more workers, he said. More people stepping up and helping out would mean the gallery could do more, such as adding more programs people could participate in.
Rent is roughly $1,300 a month, he said. “That’s a lot of money.” Other bills include phone payments, advertising and insurance.
The gallery usually has about $28,000 in reserve, he said. This year has eaten up a good chunk of that.
Bringing in more business costs money, he said. “We’re going to have to figure out what’s the best thing to do for the least amount of money.”
Working in the gallery has been a very rewarding experience for Theriault, it is something he would be sad to see go.
This is Wenatchee’s art gallery and it has got to continue, he said. “We’re going to get through this, we hope.”