Juan Reyes Montoy shovels ice and snow Wednesday away from his car that was plowed in along Central Avenue in Wenatchee. With more snow expected, residents of North Central Washington will be keeping their shovels busy.
WENATCHEE — Residents in the Wenatchee Valley, Waterville and other parts of Chelan County should anticipate two to four inches of snow from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday night.
The newly fallen snow may create slippery road conditions and impact motorists' Thursday morning commute, according to a National Weather Advisory.
Much of Chelan County is anticipated to be affected by this latest advisory including Chelan, Entiat, No. 1 and No. 2 canyons in Wenatchee, Leavenworth and Plain. In Douglas County, Pangborn Memorial Airport along with Badger Mountain Road, Waterville and Mansfield are also affected, according to the advisory.
As of 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at Pangborn Memorial Airport, the temperature was at 30 degrees with the forecast showing a low of 26 degrees in the evening, according to the National Weather Service. So far, 26 degrees is the lowest temperature forecasted this week.
