WENATCHEE — Residents in the Wenatchee Valley, Waterville and other parts of Chelan County should anticipate two to four inches of snow from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday night.

The newly fallen snow may create slippery road conditions and impact motorists' Thursday morning commute, according to a National Weather Advisory.



Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

