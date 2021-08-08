CLE ELUM — Two Wenatchee Valley women were injured Saturday when their car was hit by a semi truck west of Cle Elum.

A 2003 Jaguar sedan driven by Diana Owens of East Wenatchee was rear-ended about 10 a.m. on I-90 by a semi near milepost 76, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol. The Jaguar left the roadway and struck a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado that was disabled in the median.

Owens was transported to Swedish Medical Center in Issaquah. Her passenger, 83-year-old Jacqueline Farra of Wenatchee, was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, the release said. Their conditions were not immediately available Sunday.

The driver of the Silverado, Laurie Newhall, 73, of Ellensburg, was treated for injuries at the scene.

The driver of the semi, 23-year-old Rajinder Singh of Renton, was not injured. He was cited for making an unsafe lane change, the release said.

