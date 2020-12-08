WATERVILLE — A 22-year-old Wenatchee man was sentenced to two years in prison for assaulting a man at a party in March.
Francisco Alonzo Lopez Flores pleaded guilty Monday in Douglas County Superior Court to second-degree assault. Investigators said Lopez fractured a 23-year-old man’s skull after an argument at a birthday party March 29 in East Wenatchee.
The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he was treated and released.
Lopez was initially charged with first-degree assault, but reached a plea agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty to second-degree assault.
Lopez’s standard sentencing range was 13 to 17 months in prison, but due to the substantial injuries inflicted upon the victim, Judge Brian Huber issued an exceptional sentence of 24 months. He has been in custody since his arrest in late April and will be given credit for time served.
He’ll also serve 18 months of community custody and isn’t allowed to have contact with the victim for 10 years.