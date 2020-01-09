WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man who in September threatened to kill a fellow hotel patron with a knife was sentenced Wednesday to more than two years in prison.
Authorities say Erik S. Baldwin, 52, was conversing with a 39-year-old man Sept. 13 at the Moonlight Motor Lodge in Wenatchee when Baldwin began chasing the man with a kitchen knife, according to Chelan County Superior Court documents.
Baldwin followed the victim into the hotel office and continued to threaten the victim until police were called. Baldwin fled the area on foot and was located and arrested back at the hotel about two hours later.
He was initially charged with second-degree assault, but after a plea agreement with prosecutors, pleaded guilty in December to a lesser charge of third-degree assault.
Judge Lesley Allan sentenced Baldwin to 27.75 months in prison to be followed by 27.75 months of community custody. During his prison term Baldwin will receive treatment for drug addiction.