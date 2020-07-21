WENATCHEE — A 25-year-old Wenatchee man was sentenced to two years in prison Monday in connection to a sexual assault in August 2019.
Authorities believe Adrian Roman Mendoza-Torres had sex with a woman while she was highly intoxicated, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Aug. 27 in Chelan County Superior Court. The woman told a Wenatchee police officer she didn’t remember the incident; Mendoza-Torres told the officer he believed the sex was consensual.
Mendoza-Torres was initially charged with second-degree rape, but reached a plea deal with the Chelan County Prosecutor’s Office last month and pleaded guilty to one count of indecent liberties, a Class B felony.
He filed an Alford plea, which allowed him to accept a plea agreement without admitting guilt.
With no prior felony convictions, the standard sentencing range for Mendoza-Torres was 15 to 20 months in prison. However, as part of the plea deal, he agreed to an exceptionally high sentence of 24 months.
Judge Travis Brandt on Monday sentenced Mendoza-Torres to two years in prison and 36 months of community custody. He is not to have contact with the victim for 10 years.