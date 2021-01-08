WENATCHEE — Local elected officials struck a note of optimism after the insurrection Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol, even while expressing horror at the event itself.
“I’m a strong supporter in making sure that we have our voices heard, but I never think that resorting to violence is a way to make sure our voices are heard,” Douglas County Commissioner Marc Straub said in an interview Thursday.
“It’s never acceptable and quite frankly it is always counterproductive," he said.
The Wenatchee World asked Straub and other elected officials for their reactions and what they think this means for the nation's democracy in the future.
"I would like to think we are resilient, that we can pick ourselves up by our bootstraps and move forward and learn from our mistakes,” Straub said.
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz said it was disturbing to watch the day’s events on TV. But he had faith that things would return to normal.
“Surely in a lot of ways no different than 9/11, where we were attacked and the next day we were back in business again, the government was,” Kuntz said Friday.
Kuntz said he doesn’t expect it to be easy to resolve the divide going forward, but the United States will manage.
“Democracy is tough; it is not easy. There are good days and bad days with a democratic society and a government that operates that way,” he said. “But I am a huge believer in the United States of America and what it has done.”
Kuntz declined to comment on how the city of Wenatchee will handle protests in the future. The city of Wenatchee has had armed individuals show up a Black Lives Matter protest, but the city has not experienced direct conflict or vandalism during those events.
Chelan County Commissioner Bob Bugert wrote in an email Thursday that he was deeply disturbed by the incident that occurred at the nation’s Capitol.
The nation's sacred trust has been violated by President Donald Trump inciting these acts of violence, Bugert said.
“I believe that he needs to be held accountable," he said. "If not, how are we to promote democracy and free and fair elections worldwide?”
Residents of Chelan County have the power at a local level to promote civic engagement, equity and respect for the law, Bugert said. He believes people can create a more civil society through their own actions as the country moves forward.
In response to questions about maintaining public safety in the Wenatchee Valley, Bugert said local protests against the certification of President-elect Joe Biden have been peaceful and orderly. He supports their right to protest, even if he disagrees with their message.
“I know — and respect — the leadership of our public safety officers, and I know they place a high emphasis on public safety and the right of our citizens to peaceably assemble,” he said.
Chelan County Commissioners Kevin Overbay, Tiffany Gering and Douglas County Commissioner Kyle Steinburg did not return phone calls to comment. Douglas County Commissioner Dan Sutton was unavailable, due to personal reasons.