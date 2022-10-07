Rod Rogness, Pasco, in 2020 pulls on a fence post he is trying to remove Tuesday to be able to get his trailer out of the spot it's occupied since 2006. His family has been members of the Mill Bay RV Resort for 28 years but they are being forced to vacate their spot as are the rest of the RVers because of a lease disagreement.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Mill Bay Members Association effort to restore their leases on a small Lake Chelan property fell short of the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this week.
The Mill Bay Members Association in 2009 sued the U.S. Department of Interior and Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, Wapato Heritage LLC and 35 Colville tribal members with an interest in the land after their lease was not renewed.
U.S. District Court Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson of Spokane in July 2020 ruled in favor of the defendants. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit affirmed Peterson’s decision in June 2022.
The Association appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. The petition was denied Monday. No explanation was provided.
The RV resort, located about a quarter mile south of Mill Bay Casino, sat on Native American land owned by Wapato Heritage LLC until a federal judge in 2020 ordered the tenants to vacate the property.
The former owner of the land’s master lease, William Wapato Evans Jr., sold membership contracts to about 200 people in the late-80s and early-90s. The leases were set for two 25-year terms, with the option for the second to be renewed by Evans.
Evans wrote a letter to the Bureau of Indian Affairs in 1985 indicating he wished to renew the second 25-year term to 2034, but the bureau never responded to the letter. In 2007, four years after Evans died, the bureau stated the lease would expire in 2009.
