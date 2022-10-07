201001-newslocal-millbayrv 01.jpg (copy)
Rod Rogness, Pasco, in 2020 pulls on a fence post he is trying to remove Tuesday to be able to get his trailer out of the spot it's occupied since 2006. His family has been members of the Mill Bay RV Resort for 28 years but they are being forced to vacate their spot as are the rest of the RVers because of a lease disagreement.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Mill Bay Members Association effort to restore their leases on a small Lake Chelan property fell short of the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this week.

The Mill Bay Members Association in 2009 sued the U.S. Department of Interior and Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, Wapato Heritage LLC and 35 Colville tribal members with an interest in the land after their lease was not renewed.

After 11 years of court fights, Mill Bay RV Members ordered to leave park






