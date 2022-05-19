Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WENATCHEE — A group working to help Ukrainian refugees in North Central Washington hosts a concert Sunday to benefit people who’ve fled from the war-torn country.

The concert is presented by Friends of Ukraine Refugees and will feature music by the GladSong Choir and Ukrainians will finish the event by singing the national anthem of Ukraine. It will be hosted at 7 p.m. Sunday at Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washington St., Wenatchee.

The concert is free but donations are encouraged. Checks by mail can be made to Friends of Ukraine Refugees, P.O. Box 686, Wenatchee WA 98807.

The group was formerly known as the Wenatchee Ukrainian Refugee Committee, but changed names May 11 upon registering with the state as a charitable nonprofit corporation.

Friends of Ukraine have helped settle seven refugees in Wenatchee and about two dozen in Soap Lake, according to Barbara Tilly, committee vice president.

Wenatchee Ukrainian Refugee Committee awarded $286,000 grant


Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Tags

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?