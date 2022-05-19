WENATCHEE — A group working to help Ukrainian refugees in North Central Washington hosts a concert Sunday to benefit people who’ve fled from the war-torn country.
The concert is presented by Friends of Ukraine Refugees and will feature music by the GladSong Choir and Ukrainians will finish the event by singing the national anthem of Ukraine. It will be hosted at 7 p.m. Sunday at Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washington St., Wenatchee.
The concert is free but donations are encouraged. Checks by mail can be made to Friends of Ukraine Refugees, P.O. Box 686, Wenatchee WA 98807.
The group was formerly known as the Wenatchee Ukrainian Refugee Committee, but changed names May 11 upon registering with the state as a charitable nonprofit corporation.
Friends of Ukraine have helped settle seven refugees in Wenatchee and about two dozen in Soap Lake, according to Barbara Tilly, committee vice president.
