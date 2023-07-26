Unemployment graphic

In part due to a declining workforce, the unemployment rate in Chelan and Douglas counties dipped to 2.9% in June, the lowest for the month since at least 1990.

 Provided graphic/State Employment Security Department

WENATCHEE — Chelan and Douglas counties saw the unemployment rate dip to 2.9% in June, which once again represented the lowest rates the counties have seen for the month since at least 1990, though around 400 fewer people in the area are working non-farming jobs.

The numbers come from a labor area summary of the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area prepared by Don Meseck, a regional economist at the state Employment Security Department. The MSA is a combination of both Chelan and Douglas Counties.



