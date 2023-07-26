WENATCHEE — Chelan and Douglas counties saw the unemployment rate dip to 2.9% in June, which once again represented the lowest rates the counties have seen for the month since at least 1990, though around 400 fewer people in the area are working non-farming jobs.
The numbers come from a labor area summary of the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area prepared by Don Meseck, a regional economist at the state Employment Security Department. The MSA is a combination of both Chelan and Douglas Counties.
The decrease in the number of jobs continues to buck the statewide trend.
“This June, total nonfarm employment netted 400 fewer jobs than the 49,000 jobs tallied in June 2022, a -0.8 percent decrease,” Meseck wrote in the report. “Hence, year-over-year nonfarm job growth in the Wenatchee MSA’s has “stalled” in the past three months (April through June 2023) while statewide the total number of nonfarm jobs has expanded in each of the past 27 consecutive months.”
Since last June, the region’s civilian labor force has decreased by around 1,700 people. Across the state, Washington’s civilian labor force added 71,000 people between the June of 2022 and this year.
Between May and June, the two counties added about 900 non-farming jobs. Leisure and hospitality added 300 jobs, government added about a hundred jobs, retail added about 100 jobs and education and health services added around jobs.
When compared to last June, most industries have either a stagnant number of employees or slightly less. The service providing industry lost about 200 jobs between June 2022 and June 2023.
Across the state, Washington had nearly 118,000 more jobs between June 2022 and June 2023, about a 3.3% increase.
“The number of ‘employment services’ jobs fell statewide from 62,900 jobs in June 2022 to 55,400 in June 2023, down -11.9 percent, certainly not a good economic indicator,” Meseck wrote in the report.
Meseck added that employment by “insurance carriers and related activities in Washington state (classified under financial activities)” decreased from 43,500 jobs in June 2022 to 40,600 in June 2023, a -6.7% decline.
