WENATCHEE — Chelan and Douglas counties had 3,700 more jobs this July than last and, for the second month running, its labor force expanded — up by 2,121 over June’s figures.
Those factors, resulting in a 3.7% unemployment rate — one of the lowest in the state — are “welcome news for the local economy,” state regional economist Don Meseck said Tuesday in his July Labor Area Summary.
It’s still too early to declare victory over the pandemic shutdowns since the region is still 300 jobs shy of July 2019’s numbers, but it’s a step in the right direction, he said.
July’s total 47,700 nonfarm jobs for the region are 700 more than reported in June, with job numbers continuing to climb since April.
The state Employment Security Department numbers show the region had 6,600 leisure and hospitality jobs in July, 200 more than in June and 1,200 more than July 2020. The 22% year-over-year increase for that sector, which is primarily hotels, eating and drinking places and amusement and recreation services, was the most improved in the region.
It also had been the hardest hit, Meseck noted, accounting for 1,600 of the 2,900 jobs (55.2%) lost in 2020.
Other sectors with big percentage gains in July included construction, which grew by 300 jobs, or 10%, compared to last year, and manufacturing, which grew by 16.7%, or 400 jobs.
Retail trade added 300 jobs this year over last year, a 4.8% increase, but it’s 6,600-job total was a drop of 100 from June’s figures.
Despite the upturns, area businesses continue to report challenges with filling open positions. The Wenatchee Downtown Association and Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce are hosting a job fair Sept. 21 to help connect businesses with potential employees.
