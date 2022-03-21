WENATCHEE — As the region emerges from a pandemic that shuttered businesses and produced a drastic unemployment spike almost exactly two years ago, Chelan and Douglas counties appear to be getting back to pre-pandemic employment numbers.
“The rate is getting back to normal,” said Regional Labor Economist Don Meseck. “The 6.6% unemployment rate this January is pretty close to the 6.4% where it was pre-COVID back in January of 2020.”
The numbers come from Meseck's January Labor Area Summary for the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area released on March 17. The area is a combination of Chelan and Douglas counties.
Between January 2021 and January 2022, the unemployment rate decreased by 1.2%.
"I look a lot at over-the-year changes," Meseck said. "Most of the major industries have added jobs — either stabilized or added jobs."
Meseck noted the two counties' labor force has increased by 2,301, or 3.7%, between January 2021 and 2022.
In addition to the Wenatchee MSA, Meseck is the regional economist for Adams, Grant, Kittitas, Okanogan and Yakima counties. While most have improved their employment over the past year, Meseck said not all of them have returned to pre-pandemic employment levels.
“When I look at this January compared to two years ago, I can see that some of the counties have not regained all of the jobs yet,” he said. “The exception is Wenatchee.”
Employment in most sectors in Chelan and Douglas counties was up in January 2022 compared to January 2021, and the MSA added 3,100 jobs total in that span. One exception was retail, which saw a decrease of 300 jobs.
Between January 2021 and January 2022, retail employment dropped by 4.6%. Retail saw a 500 job dip between December 2021 to January 2022 from 6,700 to 6,200 jobs.
“Retail has, generally, been doing quite well,” Meseck said. “I don’t think it’s anything to be really concerned about with retail, maybe a little slow month, that’s all. I don’t think it’s a systemic change.”
Only one sector saw a boost in employment from December 2021 to January 2022, though several industries stayed consistent. State government jobs increased from 1,100 to 1,200. Local government employment decreased from 7,200 to 7,100 and the overall level of government employment remained steady at 9,000.
In total, the two counties dropped 900 jobs from 46,500 in December to 45,600 in January.
