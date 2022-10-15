Uneven playing fields | Title IX complaint leads Wenatchee Valley College to boost women's sports

Wenatchee Valley College's women's basketball team had six players on the team this past season. In a game with Big Bend Community College in February, WVC's Monica Miller talks to an assistant coach after fouling out, leaving no subs in the final 2 minutes of the game.
WENATCHEE — The initial results of an investigation into Wenatchee Valley College’s athletics included a number that caught the eyes of the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: 138.
An additional 138 female student athletes would have needed to suit up during the 2021-2022 school year for their sports teams to match student demographics — where 60% of those enrolled are women. About 30% of WVC’s athletes last year were women, according to the Office for Civil Rights (OCR).
“This information raises a concern that the College may not be providing equal athletic opportunities to female students,” OCR wrote in a letter to WVC.
The letter was the result of a complaint alleging WVC violated an anti-discrimination rule known as Title IX, which requires equitable treatment at public institutions that receive federal funding.
The college reached a voluntary resolution agreement with OCR on Feb. 4 with to resolve the complaint. An accompanying letter to President James Richardson outlines the three allegations in the complaint:
WVC did not provide activities that accommodate the interest and abilities of female student-athletes
The college inequitably compensated coaches of male and female sports teams
WVC provided locker rooms with unequal amenities.
OCR also outlined the initial results of its investigation. One allegation, that the college had inequitable locker rooms was dismissed after WVC submitted evidence of locker room installation.
WVC spokesperson Libby Siebens said this occurred in January “as originally planned.”
The OCR also found discrepancies in the compensation of coaches and participation rates for female students. OCR also required the college to submit a self assessment of their athletics programs, which they completed this summer.
Unequal participation rates
Participation rates for women competing in athletics are not proportional, though Siebens said the difference is not unique to WVC and “it is not uncommon for community colleges and universities to lag behind in gender proportionality.”
Siebens said WVC offers four sports for female athletes and three for male athletes, though the male teams typically have more participants.
The school’s women’s soccer team was “temporarily suspended” for the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years before returning to action this year.
The participation rate of female athletes has increased this year to 38% of all athletes. The college is also “analyzing local opportunities” for additional teams, Siebens said.
Inequitable compensation for coaches
OCR’s initial investigation results found “advertisements for the men’s program coaching positions were posted with added incentives that were not provided in the posting for a women’s program coaching position.”
WVC also “struggled to hire coaches for at least one women’s team for several seasons,” the letter states.
When the college’s women’s soccer coach departed following the 2019-2020 season, the team competed with an interim coach in the fall of 2020 before it was suspended for two years “after several attempts were made to hire a new head coach with no success,” Siebens said.
WVC instituted a new policy in July 2021 to pair coaching positions with part-time positions in student services so candidates receive full-time pay and benefits.
The first two positions advertised were for men’s sports, Siebens said. Since the policy was implemented, WVC hired six paired coach positions for the school’s sports. These include:
Men’s soccer
Men’s basketball
Men’s baseball
Women’s soccer
Women’s basketball
Women’s fastpitch softball
Coaches are currently employed at the student recreation center, student employment for work study, admissions and financial aid, educational planning for incoming students, international programs and athletics administration.
“By offering a living wage for head coaches and investing in the program, we are confident that benefits for student athletes and the institution will be great,” Siebens said.
A resolution
Part of the voluntary resolution agreement requires the college to self-assess the “interest and abilities” of current athletes and the “assignment and compensation of coaches.”
The report did not include cost beyond information on wages, and the school was not asked to address any facility upgrades. The college submitted a report on July 1 and the college has so far not received a “response or findings” from OCR, Siebens said.
Siebens said work to improve facilities and hiring practices began before receiving the letter.
“Over the last year, the athletics department has been entirely reimagined. It is now fully staffed and composed of a diverse and passionate group of coaches and trainers — in part thanks to our new, more sustainable hiring practices,” Siebens wrote. “There are always challenges that come with complete turnover of a department, but we’re very optimistic about the new energy, ideas and involvement our athletics staff bring to campus.”
Turnover in WVC’s Athletic DepartmentIn July, WVC introduced Lance LaVetter as the school’s next athletic director, WVC’s third in less than a year. LaVetter joined the college from the University of San Diego, where he worked as the director of basketball operations for four seasons and an assistant coach for one season.
In December, the college placed Kyle Vierck on administrative leave through the end of the month. Vierck had stints as WVC’s interim men’s and women’s soccer coach. A press release announcing the move gave no reason for his administrative leave and departure.
In his place, Greg Franz returned to the school as interim athletic director before the selection of LaVetter.
Siebens said Vierck’s departure in December was unrelated to the college entering a voluntary resolution agreement.
A second Title IX resolution in the valley
WVC agreed with OCR months after the Wenatchee School District reached an agreement to resolve allegations of significantly different accommodations for the high school’s boys baseball and girls softball teams. The district submitted a response to OCR and is preparing its finances to act after it receives final approval of a plan, which could cost up to $5 million.
Like the Wenatchee School District, the agreement between OCR and WVC “does not constitute an admission by the College of any violation of Title IX or any other law.”
