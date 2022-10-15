 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Uneven playing fields | Title IX complaint leads Wenatchee Valley College to boost women's sports

221008-newslocal-WVCtitleIX 03.jpg
Buy Now

Wenatchee Valley College's women's basketball team had six players on the team this past season. In a game with Big Bend Community College in February, WVC's Monica Miller talks to an assistant coach after fouling out, leaving no subs in the final 2 minutes of the game.

 World file photo/Don Seabrook

WENATCHEE — The initial results of an investigation into Wenatchee Valley College’s athletics included a number that caught the eyes of the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: 138.

An additional 138 female student athletes would have needed to suit up during the 2021-2022 school year for their sports teams to match student demographics — where 60% of those enrolled are women. About 30% of WVC’s athletes last year were women, according to the Office for Civil Rights (OCR).

221008-newslocal-WVCtitleIX 01.jpg
Buy Now

Wenatchee Valley College women's soccer team only had one substitute near the end of their game on Sept. 21 with Columbia Basin Community College. Coach Builherme Ferreira watches the game at right. 
221008-newslocal-WVCtitleIX 02.jpg
Buy Now

Wenatchee Valley College's volleyball team is only able to suit up seven players — six players on the court and one substitute — in their game on Oct. 5 with Walla Walla. 


Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred