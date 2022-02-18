EAST WENATCHEE — Thursday's Unified basketball game had the trappings of any other sporting event: cheerleaders, a loud and eager student section, pregame introductions, the names of Eastmont’s athletes on a poster in the hallway outside of the gym and banners for both teams to run through pregame.
After Eastmont and Wenatchee initially canceled their seasons for the second year in a row, the game nearly didn’t take place at all. Ultimately, the districts scheduled two games against each other, though not before a parent filed a discrimination complaint against the Wenatchee School District.
Unified basketball is a team sport that encourages collaboration between students with and without physical or mental disabilities. Wenatchee's roster included a total of 11 players and partners while 10 took the court for Wenatchee.
When it was gametime in Eastmont's gym, both teams brought their A-game, including:
- Behind the back passes akin to the Harlem Globetrotters for assists.
- Tight defensive play that resulted in steals and quick fastbreaks.
- Hard-nosed rebounding for second-chance points.
After an early 10-0 deficit, Wenatchee battled back to end the half down by a point.
The teams showed good sportsmanship throughout, with helper students quick to grab rebounds so athletes could get another shot. Neither squad was afraid to celebrate, though, with fist bumps and even a few dance moves after made baskets.
Wenatchee’s comeback continued after the break, taking a 49-45 lead soon after play resumed.
Down by eight midway through the second half, a timeout and a “let’s go Wildcats” chant by the crowd provided just the spark Eastmont needed. The Wildcats closed the deficit to as little as two points soon after.
In the end Wenatchee held on and finished a 75-70 win, though few in the crowd or on the court seemed concerned with the scoreboard. While it was an Eastmont home game, fans were eager to cheer for both squads.
“It’s great to see Unified back,” said fan Mike McRae.
“I wouldn’t miss this for the world,” said fan Jeff Parks, who added that he was “nothing but smiles.”
“This is just awesome,” said fan Cathy Parks.
After the game an excited Michelle Olson, whose daughter Sydney plays for Eastmont, described the game as heartwarming. She also said she was appreciative her daughter could take the court for her junior year.
“It’s a great atmosphere,” Olson said. “What a fantastic group of people.”
Michelle said Sydney is familiar with players on both teams since she previously attended school in Wenatchee.
“It’s really cool that she gets to play with all of them,” she said.
Debra Hernke, the mother of Eastmont’s Joshua Hernke, said she was excited her son could participate in the season.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Hernke said. “It was really nice to see everybody back together again.”
A smiling Josh said afterwards that his favorite part of the game was playing with his friends.
“He’s all about being a team player,” Hernke said.
Josh’s athletic ability continues Saturday with a swim meet.
Eastmont will look for revenge Thursday at Wenatchee High School at 6 p.m. for both team's second game of the season.