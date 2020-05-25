WENATCHEE — Following years of financial and organizational turmoil, United Way of North Central Washington will be dissolved Sunday.
Vice President Carrie Ann Gavin, the nonprofit’s only remaining staff member, and its five remaining board members announced the decision in a letter to community stakeholders Friday. Gavin could not immediately be reached for comment.
The organization’s remaining funds will be distributed to other local nonprofits.
United Way, a pass-through nonprofit that collects donations and distributes them to other charities, has struggled to meet its funding goals. It was expected to provide $62,000 to four organizations this fiscal year. That’s down from around $225,000 for 12 organizations in the previous two years.
Contributions have also been down. In the 2018-19 fiscal year, total contributions were in the $307,000 range, $240,000 less than the previous year — a 76% drop, then-CEO Charity Bergman said last August.
Bergman was let go from United Way on Nov. 8 and her position wasn’t filled, according to the Friday letter. By the end of that month, Gavin was the lone remaining staff member.
Bergman was hired in September 2018 to replace Alan Walker, who resigned after 11 years on the job. Walker now leads the Chelan Douglas Community Action Council.
The letter from Gavin and current board members outlined what they call “previous incompetence” of the former leadership that led to the organization’s financial struggles.
“As you are aware, prior CEOs grew the organization to an unsustainable size with the hope of doing great things, but the growth was not supported with the funding or financial accountability needed to honorably sustain it,” read part of the letter. “In recent years, financial controls were inadequate, consistent disclosure was not provided to the Board of Directors and its partner agencies.”
The organization’s board of directors has also seen high turnover. In June, eight new board members came aboard, bringing the total to 18, according to the letter. All but five were gone by the end of November.
Citing the operational and financial upheaval, Confluence Health and the Chelan County PUD — two of the region’s largest employers — dropped United Way from their charitable giving payroll deduction programs in September.
“We have been tracking reports over the last two years regarding operations at United Way of NCW. We met with their leadership last year and they committed to significant change. Unfortunately, we have not seen actions that match the promises we heard. This is disturbing as the organizations that United Way of NCW has historically supported have been negatively impacted and, in turn, the many people served by these local nonprofits,” PUD General Manager Steve Wright said at the time. “At this time, we do not believe United Way of NCW’s operations reflect the values of our organization.”
United Way’s financial struggles have been compounded by repeated accounting issues.
“The board and staff worked diligently to internally audit the financials and continued to discover numerous errors and poor donor tracking,” read part of the Friday letter. “Board and staff made it their mission to honor every pledge received and ensure it made it to its intended destination. Board members and staff had to manually track down the information by looking at emails, paper pledges and check stubs.”
Those issues stretch back to at least 2018, when an accounting firm was brought in to review past financial statements and update policies, then-Board Chairman Jeremy Bonner said at the time.
“When you have bookkeeping that doesn’t make sense, it leaves you a little bit blind. We can look at things and think we know, but we don’t know. We don’t have the definitive numbers yet,” he said of the funding available that year.
United Way of North Central Washington has transitioned through several name and mission changes since it began as the {span}Wenatchee Welfare Federation, according to its website. The organization turned 81 years old in April.