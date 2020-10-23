WENATCHEE — Residents in Wenatchee could see up to an inch of snow today. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Central Washington, in effect until 11 p.m.
The strong, early season storm is expected to bring between 1 and 3 inches of snowfall in higher elevation areas around Wenatchee and Chelan, according to the report. Lowland areas could see light to moderate snowfall while mountain areas may see heavy snow.
This weather front “could make for a slick evening” on the roads, said meteorologist Ron Miller with the National Weather Service in Spokane. Snow is already starting to accumulate on some roads. Above Wenatchee, near Mansfield, snowfall will be between 2 and 3 inches.
There is a good chance that morning snow on the roads will melt off, but more snow could start building up after about 4 or 5 p.m, he said. There will be more snow once the sun goes down.
This weekend is going to be very cold, he said. Adding, “we’re looking at record-low temperatures.”
Sunday in Wenatchee is projected to be as low as 20 degrees and Monday up to 21 degrees, he said. The record low for both of those days is 27 degrees.
This early snowfall could cause some real damage on deciduous trees and might cause more power outages due to its early season nature, he said.
The Weather Service reported that the arctic front moving in will also bring with it bitterly cold winds. Wind chills could be in the teens to single digits. Gusty winds will continue throughout Saturday,
Temperatures this weekend will be “unseasonably cold,” according to the report. Travelers should be prepared for slippery roads.