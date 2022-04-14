 Skip to main content
Unusual April storm drops thick blanket of snow on Wenatchee Valley

220414-newslocal-weather 01.jpg
Broken trees lay on cars and Pioneer Drive in Wenatchee early Thursday morning. Wet snow clung to trees and power lines causing problems for road and utility crews in the Wenatchee Valley.

WENATCHEE — Unusual mid-April snow kept falling this morning with reports of 8-16 inches of snowfall in the Wenatchee area.

East Wenatchee and Malaga residents reported to the National Weather Service amounts of 8-12 inches, said Miranda Cote, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Spokane. One area south of Lincoln Park in Wenatchee received 16 inches of snow.

It’s not yet clear where the amount of snowfall ranks historically, Cote said.

Heavy snow also hit the Waterville Plateau, Wenatchee area, Wenatchee River Valley, and Entiat River Valley, including Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere, according to the National Weather Service.

Snowfall rates of 1-to-2 inches an hour have been reported at times today with visibility as low as a quarter of a mile.

220414-newslocal-weather 02.jpg
Julio Gutierrez shovels wet snow along Cherry Street in Wenatchee Thursday.

Wenatchee schools were closed by the snow.

Road conditions in the city and county remain hazardous. Any school events scheduled for today, whether before or during the school day, have been canceled.

The National Weather Service in Spokane says it’s very unusual to have snow this time of year. Meteorologist Rocco Pellotti said there are reports of 11.5 inches of snow at Malaga, but most reports from the area were in the eight inch range.

Pellotti said it will continue to snow today.

“Later today, it will warm up but continue to snow so it won’t accumulate, it will compact. Maybe not 2-4 inches more but it will be harder to measure,” he said.

220414-newslocal-weather 03.jpg
Peach blossoms peek out from a snowy covering early Thursday morning, in an East Wenatchee orchard.

Wenatchee closed its parks because of snow and falling tree branches, according to a Facebook post from the city.

Traction tires are required on Blewett Pass and chains are required on vehicles over 10,000 pounds gross weight, according to the state Department of Transportation. On Snoqualmie and Stevens passes, traction tires are advised and oversized vehicles are prohibited.

The Chelan County PUD reported power outages in Mission Ridge, No. 2 Canyon and the Colockum and Tarpiscan roads area south of Malaga, and almost 750 customers in Malaga. Power to most customers was restored by 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 



Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

