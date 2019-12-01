Updated, 9:00 a.m. Monday:
CHELAN — A 5-year-old girl was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center on Sunday for injuries sustained in a three-vehicle collision on the Beebe Bridge.
The first responders who arrived on the scene initially believed she was deceased, but medical crews “kept working on her and found a pulse,” Trooper John Bryant of the State Patrol said Monday.
The girl, Emilyiris McCraigie of Auburn, was transported to Lake Chelan Community Hospital and then airlifted to Harborview Medical Center, he said.
She was still in critical condition in the ICU on Monday morning, Harborview spokeswoman Susan Gregg said.
The woman driving that vehicle, 40-year-old Susan Bales of Auburn, was also injured and transported to the Chelan hospital, according to a State Patrol press release. Her condition was not available Monday morning.
The collision began when another vehicle traveling southbound lost control, hit the guard rail, crossed the center line and struck the vehicle driven by Bales head-on, according to the release.
The driver of that vehicle, 24-year-old Gray Jensen of Woodinville, was cited for driving too fast for conditions, according to the press release. He was not injured.
A third vehicle was unable to stop and also struck Bales’ vehicle, according to the release.
Highway 97 at Beebe Bridge was closed for several hours as crews cleared the scene.
This story will be updated as more information is available.