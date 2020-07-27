Updated, 4:25 p.m. Monday:
NCW — The Wenatchee area can expect temperatures in the low 100s and an elevated risk of fire weather through the week.
The National Weather Service in Spokane issued a heat advisory that's in effect from noon Monday to 8 p.m. Thursday. Most of Eastern Washington was listed in the advisory, including the Wenatchee area, Waterville Plateau, Okanogan Valley and Columbia Basin.
Wenatchee’s temperature hovered in the mid 90s Monday afternoon. The forecasted highs for the week were around 101 to 104 degrees, according to the weather service.
The weather service also issued a fire weather watch calling for low relative humidities and winds around 10 to 15 mph on Tuesday afternoon and evening. Fire weather watches often precede red flag warnings.
“The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity will create concerns for any new or existing fires,” read part of the advisory.
Chelan County Fire Marshal, in a public safety announcement Monday, said the fire hazard level in the county is listed as “very high.” No outdoor fires or outdoor open-flame devices are allowed, unless with a written permit or approval from a fire protection agency, according to the announcement.
People should take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke, according to the weather service advisory.
"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," read part of the advisory. "Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances."