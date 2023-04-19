230420-newslocal-wenatcheepoliceresponse 01.jpg
Police man the Mission Street entrance to the Lyles Motel property in Wenatchee Wednesday afternoon.

WENATCHEE — Two people were arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection to the death of a 23-year-old Rock Island man, Elias A. Mora-Ontiveros, on Monday.

Erik Farias Reyes, 31, of East Wenatchee, and Sabrina McCubbin, 24, of East Wenatchee, were arrested at Lyles Motel, 924 N. Wenatchee Ave. A third suspect believed to be connected to the homicide has not been arrested.

Juan Carlos Vasquez-Hernandez.jpg

Juan Carlos Vasquez-Hernandez

Suspect still at large
PXL_20230419_231243969.jpg

Law enforcement and SWAT officers arrested two suspects at Lyles Motel in Wenatchee Wednesday afternoon in connection with a fatal shooting. 


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

