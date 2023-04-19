WENATCHEE — Two people were arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection to the death of a 23-year-old Rock Island man, Elias A. Mora-Ontiveros, on Monday.
Erik Farias Reyes, 31, of East Wenatchee, and Sabrina McCubbin, 24, of East Wenatchee, were arrested at Lyles Motel, 924 N. Wenatchee Ave. A third suspect believed to be connected to the homicide has not been arrested.
Farias Reyes was charged Wednesday afternoon with second-degree murder in connection with Mora-Ontiveros’ death, and second-degree attempted murder for attempting to kill a woman, according to Douglas County Superior Court documents. He was also charged with second-degree unlawful firearm possession. Farias Reyes previously was convicted of second-degree identity theft.
McCubbin was arrested on suspicion of first-degree rendering criminal assistance and making false and misleading statements, according to a Wednesday news release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.
Farias Reyes and McCubbin were booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center Wednesday.
Juan Carlos Vazquez-Hernandez, 35, of Quincy, was charged with accomplice to second-degree murder in connection with Mora-Ontiveros’ death, and accomplice to second-degree attempted murder, according to court documents.
Vazquez-Hernandez’s current location is unknown, according to Wednesday’s news release. People with information should contact Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Detective Taylor Melton at (509) 888-6822.
Agencies that responded or assisted with the arrest included the Columbia River Drug Task Force, East Cascades SWAT, Wenatchee Police Department, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, East Wenatchee Police Department, Washington State Patrol, Ballard Ambulance, RiverCom Dispatch and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office detectives, according to the news release.
Several blocks — the 900 and 1000 blocks of North Wenatchee Avenue and 900 and 1000 blocks of North Mission Street — were temporarily closed to traffic during the arrest.
Authorities said this week they believe Farias Reyes fired a 10mm gun at a vehicle occupied by two people on Monday, including passenger Mora-Ontiveros, after an “apparent verbal argument.”
Police say Farias Reyes and McCubbin were driven away from the incident location in the 10 block of South Union Avenue in East Wenatchee by Vazquez-Hernandez.
The Mora-Ontiveros vehicle occupants fled the scene and later flagged down a Douglas County deputy around 1:18 a.m. Monday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
The occupants of the vehicle were searching for help Monday as they were driving down Grant Road, according to Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
Mora-Ontiveros was shot in the upper back and died of his injuries.
The sheriff’s office is the primary agency investigating the incident with assistance from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab and other local agencies, Caille said.
