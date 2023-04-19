WENATCHEE — Two people were arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with the murder on Monday of a Rock Island man, Elias A. Mora-Ontiveros.
Erik Farias Reyes, 31, of East Wenatchee, and Sabrina McCubbin, 24, of East Wenatchee, were both arrested at Lyles Motel, 924 N. Wenatchee Ave. A third suspect believed to be connected to the homicide has not been arrested.
Farias Reyes was charged Wednesday afternoon with second-degree murder in connection with Mora-Ontiveros' death, and second-degree attempted murder for attempting to kill a woman, according to Douglas County Superior Court documents. He was also charged with second-degree unlawful firearm possession. Farias Reyes previously was convicted of second-degree identity theft.
McCubbin was arrested on suspicion of first-degree rendering criminal assistance and making false and misleading statements, according to a Wednesday news release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Department.
Farias Reyes and McCubbin were booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center Wednesday.
Juan Carlos Vazquez-Hernandez, 35, of Quincy, was also charged with accomplice second-degree murder in connection with Mora-Ontiveros' death, and accomplice to second-degree attempted murder in connection with the same woman's case, according to court documents.
Vazquez-Hernandez's current location is unknown, according to Wednesday's news release. People with information should contact Douglas County Detective Taylor Melton at (509) 888-6822.
The arrests Wednesday occurred at Lyles Motel, 924 N. Wenatchee Ave. Several blocks — the 900 and 1000 blocks of North Wenatchee Avenue and 900 and 1000 blocks of North Mission Street — were temporarily closed to traffic, as the SWAT Team and other law enforcement responded.
Authorities said this week they believe Farias Reyes fired a 10mm gun at a vehicle occupied by two people, including passenger Mora-Ontiveros, after an "apparent verbal argument." The vehicle fled the scene and later flagged down a Douglas County deputy around 1:18 a.m. Monday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
The occupants of the vehicle were searching for help Monday as they were driving down Grant Road, according to Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille.
Mora-Ontiveros was shot in the upper back and died of his injuries.
The sheriff's office is the primary agency investigating the incident with assistance from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab and other local agencies, Caille said.
