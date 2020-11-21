Updated, 11:56 a.m., Saturday:
WENATCHEE — A 26-year-old Wenatchee man is dead after a four-vehicle collision Saturday morning on the Malaga-Alcoa Highway.
The 26-year-old man was traveling north on the highway at 6:45 a.m. in a Subaru Impreza, according to a news release from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle went over the centerline and had a minor impact with a southbound Subaru Legacy wagon.
The Subaru Impreza then spun and struck a Nissan Murano, which was also headed southbound, according to the news release. A Honda Element headed southbound behind the Nissan, struck a vehicle with minor impact, while attempting to avoid a larger collision.
Fire District 1 and Ballard Ambulance crews arrived on the scene and attempted to extract the driver of the Subaru Impreza, but he died on the scene, according to the news release.
The driver of the Nissan Murano was transported to Central Washington Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the news release.
Washington State Patrol Troops are investigating the collision and will release more information at a later date. The identify of the 26-year-old man will be released once his family has been notified.
8:07 a.m.
