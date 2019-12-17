Updated, 3:00 p.m.:
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley could receive its first major snowfall this week, with accumulations between 4 to 6 inches expected by Friday morning.
“We’re looking at some big snows, especially in the mountains,” National Weather Service of Spokane Meteorologist Greg Koch said Tuesday. Stevens Pass, for example, is expected to see more than 3 feet of snow by the end of the week.
The Weather Service on Tuesday issued a winter storm watch for most of North Central Washington, including Wenatchee, Chelan, and the Leavenworth areas. It advised of several inches of snow and up to 1/10 of an inch of ice accumulation.
“A very moist and persistent storm system will bring heavy mountain snow to the region beginning Wednesday night in the Cascades and spreading across the remaining mountains around the region on Thursday,” read part of the advisory.
Then the area’s weather will take a turn for the mild, Koch said.
“Some of the snow that falls Thursday could be melting quite a bit by Friday and into Saturday,” he said.
The snow could turn to rain or freezing rain as temperatures will creep up from the high 20s to the mid 30s. By the end of the weekend, the area could have temperatures close to 40 degrees, Koch said.