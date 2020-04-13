Updated, 9:50 a.m. Monday:
LEAVENWORTH — A brush fire reported south of Leavenworth on Sunday burned through the night and is now estimated at five acres.
The Alpenhof Fire is moving up a steep slope away from structures, Chelan County Fire District 3 PIO Annie Schmidt said. No evacuation notices have been issued.
A combination of dry vegetation and steep terrain has kept the fire burning despite the relatively cool temperatures, she said.
"What we’re seeing is the terrain is so steep that material is rolling down the slope and igniting vegetation below it," she said.
It's located west of Wedge View Lane, near the cross of Icicle Road and Prowell Street, Schmidt said. It was reported just before 3 p.m. Sunday and at 5 p.m. was estimated at three acres.
Around 20 fire personnel were working the fire Monday. A Department of Natural Resources helicopter was working the fire Sunday and put on standby Monday.
A DNR crew has taken command of the fire, Schmidt said. The fire's cause is still under investigation.
"This fire is a good indication that even though we are early in the season, we can still have fire growth, especially with the winds we are experiencing,” she said. “We just want to take this time to be really vigilant with any activity that can cause sparks.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.