WATERVILLE — A 27-year-old Wenatchee man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly killed a woman south of Waterville and then shot at two witnesses.
Authorities were dispatched at approximately 5:18 p.m. to the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road when witnesses reported seeing a woman shot to death after she fell out of a moving vehicle, according to a news release Saturday from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman was identified Sunday as 37-year-old Alyssa Ann Longwell of Kennewick. She died at the scene.
The alleged shooter, Dalton Scott Porter, fled the scene and was later arrested about 7 p.m. in the Badger Mountain Road area on suspicion of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
Porter is being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
The witnesses told investigators the driver of the vehicle ahead of them stopped the vehicle after the woman fell to the roadway and then shot her multiple times before firing at the witnesses, according to the news release. The witnesses fled, but sustained minor injuries. Their vehicle was struck by bullets, the sheriff's office said Sunday.
A contingent of police agencies responded to the shooting, including the sheriff’s offices of Douglas and Chelan counties, East Wenatchee and Wenatchee police departments, Washington State Patrol and state Fish and Wildlife.
The 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road is about seven miles south of Waterville and nine miles north of East Wenatchee's Fancher Heights.
