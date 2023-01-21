WATERVILLE — One man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly killed a woman south of Waterville and then shot at witnesses.
Authorities were dispatched at approximately 5:18 p.m. to the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road when witnesses reported seeing a woman shot to death after she fell out of a moving vehicle, according to a news release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
The alleged shooter fled the scene and was later arrested about 7 p.m. in the Badger Mountain Road area.
The witnesses told investigators the driver of the vehicle ahead of them stopped the vehicle after the woman fell to the roadway and then shot her multiple times before firing at the witnesses, according to the news release. The witnesses fled, but sustained minor injuries.
Identities of the victim and alleged shooter have not been released. The victim died at the scene.
A contingent of police agencies responded to the shooting, including the sheriff’s offices of Douglas and Chelan counties, East Wenatchee and Wenatchee police departments, Washington State Patrol and state Fish and Wildlife.
The 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road is about seven miles south of Waterville and nine miles north of East Wenatchee's Fancher Heights.
