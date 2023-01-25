WATERVILLE — Bail was set at $3 million in the case of the Badger Mountain homicide where a 27-year-old man allegedly killed a woman and shot at two witnesses.
The alleged shooter, Dalton Scott Potter of Wenatchee, made a preliminary appearance Wednesday morning in Douglas County Superior Court.
Potter did not answer when asked for his name and his address at the hearing, which was originally scheduled for Monday but was delayed twice.
Judge Brian Huber set bail at $3 million per the recommendation of the Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. If Potter is unable to post bail, his next court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2. If he does, the hearing is scheduled for Feb. 9.
Potter was arrested Saturday in the Badger Mountain Road area on suspicion of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
On Wednesday, Potter was charged with 13 felonies. The charges include:
First-degree murder.
Two counts of first-degree attempted murder.
First-degree robbery.
Two counts of first-degree assault.
Two count of intimidating a witness.
Three counts related to a stolen firearm including theft of a firearm, first-degree unlawful possession and possession of a stolen firearm.
Possession of stolen vehicle.
Second-degree malicious mischief.
Douglas County Sheriff's Office detectives believe Potter shot to death Alyssa Ann Longwell, 37, of Kennewick, and then shot at a father and daughter who witnessed the shooting on the 1700 block of Badger Mountain Road, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court. They were traveling behind a Kia Soul allegedly driven by Potter. The Kia and gun were both registered to Longwell.
Potter is being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
He was convicted in 2018 of a domestic violence-related charge of residential burglary in Douglas County.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone